AUS vs WI: Steve Smith registers his name in elite list; equals Australian legend's feat in Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith in elite list

AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Former Australian captain and star batsman Steve Smith has registered his name in the elite list in Test cricket following his knock against West Indies. The right-handed Aussie batsman has smashed yet another century in the longest format of cricket and now finds his name in an elite list of cricketers. Smith, who has brought up his 29th Test ton has now equalled former Australian legend Sir Donald Bradman's feat of hundreds in Test cricket.

The Australian team is hosting a two-match Test series against West Indies and the Australian team has dominated the opening period of the match. Former skipper Steve Smith has been in sublime touch in Test cricket recently. He has smashed his second ton in a span of three innings. Now he has 29 tons in Test cricket and is the joint fourth-highest century-maker for Australia in the longest format of cricket. Ricky Ponting leads the chart with 41 Test tons, followed by Steve Waugh (32), and Matthew Hayden (30). In process of his ton, he has also overtaken former captain Michael Clarke in the same list. Clarke has 28 centuries in his name.

Smith equals Rohit Sharma's feat

Notably, Smith has also equalled Indian captain Rohit Sharma's feat of hundreds in International Cricket. Smith now has 41 tons in cricket, equal to what India's hitman has. Apart from 29 Test tons, the 33-year-old has 12 ODI centuries. He has left behind compatriot Matthew Hayden and New Zealand's Ross Taylor in the list of most hundreds in International cricket. Both Hayden and Taylor have 40 tons each.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith joins Sunil Gavaskar and Kane Williamson in this 'ELITE LIST'

In the Test match against West Indies, the Australian team won the toss and opted to bat first in Perth Stadium, Perth. David Warner went on early but Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne scored a 142-run stand before the former departed on 65. But Labuschagne went on to partner Smith and smashed a double hundred in the match. Labuschagne scored 204 off 350 balls. Australia ended the 1st day of the match at 293/2 and begin the second day on a high note.

Latest Cricket News