Lasith Malinga appointed Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach for upcoming white-ball series against Australia

Sri Lanka is set to play three T20Is, followed by five ODIs in Colombo and Pallekele

Aachal Maniyar Edited by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: June 03, 2022 11:17 IST
Malinga
Image Source : GETTY

Lasith Malinga appointed as Sri Lanka's bowling strategy coach

Legendary bowler Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the bowling strategy coach for Sri Lanka's upcoming white-ball home series against Australia.

The country is set to play three T20 games starting from 7th June, followed by five ODIs.

Malinga who is one of the greatest T20 bowlers, held the same role with the national team when the team toured Australia in February this year for a white ball series.

"Malinga, during the tour, will support Sri Lanka’s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans," a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) press release said.

While Sri Lanka had lost the series 4-1, the bowlers managed to limit the scoring with the Australian batters restricted to a high total of 164/6 across the five games.

"Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga's vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series," the release added.

The 38-year-old had retired from all forms of the game in 2021. He served as the fast bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals in the recently-concluded IPL.

Post the limited overs series, the two sides will play two a couple of Tests against in Galle.

(Inputs from PTI

