AUS vs SA: Glenn Maxwell caught vaping e-cigarette in dressing room during clash against South Africa | WATCH

AUS vs SA: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was seen vaping an electronic cigarette during Australia's World Cup clash against South Africa at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Australian Cricket team suffered a huge blow when it went down by a record margin of 134 runs to South Africa. The Pat Cummins-led side succumbed to the Proteas' onslaught at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow to get slapped with their biggest loss in the history of the 50-over tournament. However, there was another moment which caught the attention when Maxwell was caught vaping in the dressing room.

In a video being circulated on social media and as seen in the match highlights, Maxwell was caught by the cameras smoking an e-cigarette in his team's dressing room after his loss of wicket. The incident occurred during Australia's chase when the five-time champions were 6 down for 80 in the 20th over. Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc were batting at the crease with the team needing to chase 312 runs in their allotted 50 overs. As the ground cameras turned into the Aussie dressing room, the star all-rounder was seen doing the said act.

Watch the Video here:

Australia suffered their second loss of the tournament and were blown away by the Proteas. The loss was not only their biggest one, but it was also Australia's fourth consecutive defeat in the ODI World Cup (two came in 2019 and two in 2023). This was also the first time that an Australian side has lost two opening matches of the 50-over World Cup since 1992.

The five-time champions now face Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their next two World Cup games, one at the same venue in Lucknow and the other at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

