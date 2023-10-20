AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: David Warner recreates 'Pushpa celebration' after smashing hundred | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/STAR SPORTS David Warner after smashing hundred against Pakistan on October 20, 2023

David Warner played one of the most memorable knocks of the World Cup as he smashed 163 runs against Pakistan on Friday, October 20. The veteran Australia opener recorded his fifth ODI World Cup century and celebrated it with Pushpa movie's famous 'Main Jhukega Nahi Sala' style.

Warner registered his 47th international century, the highest among active cricketers after Virat Kohli, and treated Indian fans at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium with Pushpa style. Warner has often recreated Pushpa style on fans' demand and once again pulled off a perfect celebration.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's decision to field first in their fourth World Cup 2023 game proved costly as Australian openers tore apart the opponent's bowling attack in Bengaluru. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh produced a record-breaking 259 runs for the opening wicket, the highest partnership against Pakistan for any wicket in World Cup history.

Marsh scored 121 runs off 108 balls to bring his maiden World Cup hundred while Warner top-scored with 163 runs off just 124 balls with the help of 14 fours and nine sixes. Warner became the first-ever cricketer to register three 150-plus scores in the World Cup and now has the joint third-highest centuries in the 50-over tournament history.

However, Pakistan made a late comeback to deny Australia a 400-plus total and managed to restrict them to 367 for 9 in 50 overs. Star pacer Shaheen Afridi took five wickets for 54, his second five-for in the ODI World Cup, and Haris Rauf took three for 83 for Pakistan.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

