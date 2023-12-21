AUS vs PAK: Pakistan suffer major injury blow ahead of Boxing Day showdown in Melbourne

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan bowler Khurram Shahzad and captain Shan Masood during the 1st Test against Australia

Pakistan pacer Khuram Shahzad has been ruled out of the remainder of the Australia tour due to an injury on Thursday, December 21. The young pacer made his Test debut in the first match and made an impact by taking five wickets in two innings.

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that the right-arm medium pacer has suffered a stress fracture in his ribs during the Perth Test. PCB confirmed that the player will return home and will undergo rehabilitation and recovery process in Lahore.

"Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear," PCB said in a statement. "Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test. PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player. He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation."

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News