Thursday, December 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. AUS vs PAK: Pakistan suffer major injury blow ahead of Boxing Day showdown in Melbourne

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan suffer major injury blow ahead of Boxing Day showdown in Melbourne

Pakistani pacer Khurram Shahzad took five wickets in the opening Test match against Australia in Perth but is ruled out for the remainder of the tour with a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear on Thursday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 18:05 IST
Pakistan bowler Khurram Shahzad and captain Shan Masood
Image Source : GETTY Pakistan bowler Khurram Shahzad and captain Shan Masood during the 1st Test against Australia

Pakistan pacer Khuram Shahzad has been ruled out of the remainder of the Australia tour due to an injury on Thursday, December 21. The young pacer made his Test debut in the first match and made an impact by taking five wickets in two innings.

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed that the right-arm medium pacer has suffered a stress fracture in his ribs during the Perth Test. PCB confirmed that the player will return home and will undergo rehabilitation and recovery process in Lahore. 

"Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear," PCB said in a statement. "Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test. PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player. He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation."

More to follow...

Related Stories
New Year 2024: Sporting events to look forward to for Indian sports in 2024

New Year 2024: Sporting events to look forward to for Indian sports in 2024

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul departs as South Africa take control in Paarl

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul departs as South Africa take control in Paarl

IND vs SA: India make two changes for decider, hand debut to 3rd player in third consecutive match

IND vs SA: India make two changes for decider, hand debut to 3rd player in third consecutive match

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News