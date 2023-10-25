AUS vs NED, World Cup 2023: Australian cricket team dons black armbands against Netherlands in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australian players wearing black armbands against the Netherlands in Delhi.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia took the field against the Netherlands in the 24th game of the World Cup donning black armbands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 25. The five-time world champions are mourning the loss of fellow Aussie cricketer Fawad Ahmed's second child.

The 41-year-old wily leg spinner took to 'X' on October 23 to share the sad news about his second child's tragic passing and captioned the post as "Till we meet again my little angel, Unfortunately after a long struggle my little man has lost the painful & tough fight, I believe you are in a better place, we will miss you so much., I hope no one ever goes through this pain, Request for Prayers."

Australia's apex cricket governing body, Cricket Australia shared a heartfelt post on the tragedy and paid its condolences. "The thoughts of the Australian Cricket community are with former Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed after the passing of his young son. Our condolences are with Fawad, his family and friends in this terribly difficult time," read the caption.

Significantly, players from both sides (Australia and the Netherlands) also observed silence to mourn the death of former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away on October 23. The entire cricketing fraternity mourned the demise of Bedi and cricketers from around the world took to social media to pay tribute to Bedi.

He was 77 years old and many of his teammates including Kapil Dev, and Madan Lal to name a few and other recently retired India cricketers (Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag and co) attended his last rites at the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi on October 24.

As far as the 24th match of the World Cup is concerned, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

