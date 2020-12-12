AUS vs IND: India's opening conundrum - Who should open in the first Test against Australia?

4th October 2018 -- Prithvi Shaw, 18 back then, lived up to the hype of being the next big thing in Indian cricket. Breaking a plethora of records on his Test debut at Rajkot, Shaw slammed a brilliant 99-ball ton against West Indies, becoming the youngest-ever Indian player to achieve this feat.
Shaw ended up scoring a 154-ball 134 against the Windies and walked back while acknowledging the applause from the crowd and his teammates. But little did he know at the time, how soon the moment will turn out to be a poignant memory of yesteryear. Cut to 2020 and it's a totally different ballgame for the 21-year-old Mumbaikar.
|Prithvi Shaw in IPL 2020
|Innings
|Runs
|Strike-rate
|Average
|High score
|13
|228
|136.52
|17.53
|66
|Prithvi Shaw's Test record
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|High score
|4
|335
|55.83
|134
India's success in the all-important Test series will depend a lot on their opening combination, which currently is in troubled waters due to cramped options. The recent form of the Shaw-Gill adds salt to the wound. Both the youngsters, touted to eventually become an integral part of India's batting force, registered ducks against Australia A in the first warm-game, giving rise to doubts over their ability to perform against a potent Aussie bowling unit.
Update: At the end of the 1st session on Day 2, India are 111-2 after 27 overs and lead Australia A by 197 runs.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020
M Agarwal - 38*
S Gill - 65
M Steketee - 1/33 pic.twitter.com/HNVZNR8k0H
Though the pair redeemed itself in the second warm-up game by scoring 40 (Shaw) and 43 (Gill) in the first innings, the opposition bowling camp was without its regular faces -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
|Shubman Gill in practice matches against Australia
|Innings
|Runs
|Half-centuries
|High score
|4
|137
|1
|65
Agarwal's dependability
Among the three available options, Mayank is the only one who has the experience of playing against Australia in Australia. In two Tests on the Australian soil, he has gathered 195 runs including two 70+ knocks. His overall red-ball expeditions are even better. In 11 Tests so far, Mayank has scored 974 runs at an average of 57.29 and three hundreds, making his selection in Adelaide Test a no-brainer.
Though it would be bizarre to link his IPL performances here, the fact that majority of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) runs were scored by him and Rahul is impressive. Mayank finished his IPL season with 424 runs which included a ton and two half-centuries.
With that being said, Mayank would most certainly be donning the opener's role in the first Test. Shaw was assigned the opening duties with Mayank in the second warm-up game and Gill was slotted at the No.3 position. However, after Rahul and Kohli's return in the playing XI, the team might've to shuffle things up. Considering Rahul's purple patch and ability to fulfil any role, he might be asked to open the innings if the team decides to go with the in-form Mayank-Rahul duo.
|Mayank Agarwal against Australia in Australia
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|High score
|3
|335
|55.83
|77
Similar to Mayank, Rahul also has the experience of donning the whites against Australia. In 9 games against the Kangaroos, he has scored 580 runs at an average of 38.66, including a ton. However, his last five innings against Australia have been gloomy where he's managed to chalk up just 57 runs. Rahul's woeful form back then even led to him losing the opener's spot to Rohit. Relatively inexperienced Shaw may have a better average than Rahul in Tests but the latter's recent form might earn him a Test opener spot, especially if the team management goes down the unexpected route.
Talking about Shaw's Test records in his short yet eventful stint with the national side, he has gathered 335 runs in four matches with the help of a century against West Indies. However, after notching up 237 runs in his debut two-Test series against Windies, Shaw hasn't looked himself. In his last Test assignment against the Kiwis in New Zealand, he managed to score just 98 in 2 matches. Shaw's abysmal stint with Delhi Capitals (DC) this year adds to his woes. Contrary to expectations, in 13 this season, Shaw scored 228 runs at a meagre 17.53 average.
"I am still split about Mayank Agarwal's opening partner. I feel because Prithvi Shaw has scored at least these many runs and had also played decently in the last Test match against New Zealand, the balance looks to be tilted slightly towards him," said Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.
Vihari's impressive form
Not to forget, India also have a fourth back-up option -- Hanuma Vihari -- who had opened alongside Mayank in Melbourne during the last tour. The Andhra batsman averages 22.20 against Australia, having scored just 111 runs in five innings. Vihari, however, has justified his selection by slamming a brilliant century in the warm-up game at the SCG, throwing his hat in the race of India's Test opening slot.
💯!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020
We have the first centurion of the three-day pink ball game and it is @Hanumavihari who completes a fine century! 👌👏
India 339/4 and lead Australia A by 425 runs. pic.twitter.com/JgJETSLp5r
"Obviously, as a player, I will be prepared to bat anywhere. As of now, I have not been informed anything but if the team requests me to bat wherever in the order I'm ready to," Vihari had told during India's tour of New Zealand, earlier this year. In Hardik's truancy and injury concerns, Vihari also can be a handy bowling option who can chip in with a few overs from one end.