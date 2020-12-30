Good people finish first too: Sourav Ganguly lauds Ajinkya Rahane after 'special win at MCG'

Image Source : AP Ajinkya Rahane with Ravindra Jadeja

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Tuesday full of praise for India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the team for their impressive eight-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

"A special win at MCG ..india loves playing here ..well done Ajinkya rahane @ajinkyarahane88 ..good people finish first too.. congratulations to all..@imjadeja @ashwinravi99 .best of luck for the next 2 games @bcci," tweeted the former Indian captain.

India headed into the contest on the back of an Adelaide low where they were folded for just 36, their lowest total on Test cricket. Following the loss, Virat Kohli left for home on paternity leave, Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the series, and midway through the contest at the MCG, Umesh Yadav limped off with calf injury.

Yet the Indian attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin managed to fold Australia twice for 195 and 200 while Rahane scored a sensational 112 to rescue the team and eventually level the series 1-1.

India will now take on Australia in Sydney for the third Test which begins from January 7 onwards with the opportunity to retain the trophy they had claimed in the 2018/19 tour of ustralia.