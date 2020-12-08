AUS vs IND 3rd T20I: Steve Smith pulls off spectacular mid-air effort to deny Virat Kohli a six

Image Source : AP Steve Smith against India

Steve Smith pulled off a splendid effort at long-on on Tuesday to deny Virat Kohli a boundary in the third and final T20I of the series. Having dropped Kohli earlier in the innings, Smith tried to redeem himself by jumping over the rope and releasing the ball back into the playing area.

The incident happened in the 13th over bowled by Mitchell Swepson. After Kohli charged down the line to loft it over for a maximum, Smith covered ground and leapt towards the ball, trying to pull off something incredible. Though Smith couldn't complete a spectacular catch, his mid-air effort saved a certain six.

Kohli, meanwhile, struck his 25th T20I half-century after India suffered an early blow in the form of KL Rahul. After the departure of Rahul in the first over, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan anchored India's run-chase by building a 74-run partnership for the second wicket.

Earlier, Australia managed to post 186 runs on the scoreboard after Matthew Wade (80) and Glenn Maxwell (54) boosted their run-flow. After being put to bat first, Australia were jolted with an early blow in the form of skipper Aaron Finch. However, after Finch's early departure, Wade stuck in the middle to notch up a vital knock of 70 runs, followed by Maxwell's quick-fire half-century at the end.

Hosts India have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series after losing the ODI series 2-1. The Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to register a clean sweep by defeating the Aussies in this clash in Sydney.