Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Indian athletes on October 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with and address the Indian athletes who participated in the recently concluded Asian Games Hangzhou on October 10. The event will take place at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi around 4:30 PM IST. For the unversed, the Indian contingent managed to achieve its best haul of 107 medals at the Games.

India had won 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta which was also their best performance ever then. However, comes 2023 in Hangzhou, the contingent breached the three-figure mark comfortably winning 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 silver medals. India also ended at the fourth position in the medals tally, their second best at the Asian Games having finished third at the 1962 Games in Jakarta. 28 gold medals are also the most for India in the Asian Games ever as the contingent bettered its effort from 2018 Games when the country had won 16.

Coming back to Modi's interaction with the athletes, the Prime Minister's Office officially released a press release regarding the same. "The programme is an endeavour by the Prime Minister to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Games 2022 and to motivate them for future competitions. India won a total of 107 medals, including 28 gold medals in Asian Games 2022. This is India's best performance in the Asian Games in terms of total number of medals won," the release stated.

The coaches and people from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will also attend the event. "The program will be attended by the athletes of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations, along with officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports," the release further stated.

