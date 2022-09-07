Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-scorer for India, leaves Sachin Tendulkar behind

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma in action

Indian captain Rohit Sharma completed his 28th T20 fifty in 32 balls against Sri Lanka in the third match of the Asia Cup 2022. Apart from this, he has also become the highest run-scorer for India in the Asia Cup. He has achieved this feat by leaving behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Along with this, Rohit Sharma has also completed his 1000 runs in this tournament, and moreover, he is the first Indian to do so.

Rohit Sharma played a stormy innings after a long time in the match. He shared a partnership of 97 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav after the first two wickets fell for 13 runs.

He also became the world's highest run-scorer in this format in the last match.

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma has also broken Shahid Afridi's record of most sixes in Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma hit five fours and four sixes in his innings. This is his eighth fifty in this tournament and he has also scored a century in this tournament.

Players who have hit most sixes in Asia Cup are as follows:-

Rohit Sharma- 29

Shahid Afridi- 26

Sanath Jayasuriya- 23

Suresh Raina - 18

MS Dhoni - 16

Top-5 scorers of Asia Cup for India (ODI and T20)

Rohiit Sharma - 1016

Sachin Tendulkar - 971

Virat Kohli - 920

MS Dhoni - 648

Gautam Gambhir - 573

Asia Cup top-5 scorers (overall)

Sanath Jayasuriya - 1220

Kumar Sangakkara - 1075

Rohit Sharma - 1016

Sachin Tendulkar - 971

Virat Kohli - 920

