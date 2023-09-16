Washington Sundar to join Indian squad as Axar Patel's cover for Asia Cup final - Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Washington Sundar

Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar is reportedly set to join India's ODI squad as injury cover to Axar Patel for the Asia Cup final. Axar suffered a few blows to his hands in the last match of Super Four in the Asian tournament. The Southpaw batted in the last period of the 266-run chase but failed to get India over the line.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Sundar will travel to Colombo as a cover for Axar ahead of the final against Sri Lanka. It added that the Delhi Capitals all-rounder's injury extent is unknown but there are doubts over his participation in the summit clash. Sundar last played an ODI for India in January 2023 and his last India outing came in August 2023 when he played a T20I for the Men in Blue.

Sundar has been troubled with injury issues in his own cricket career. The Tamil Nadu-born star was recently ruled out in the middle of the IPL 2023.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News