Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI for Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, drop star player

Pakistan have announced their playing XI a day in advance for their first Super Fours clash in the ongoing Asia Cup like they did in the two group games. Pakistan made one major change as they have brought in pace-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in place of spin all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, considering the match is on batting paradise in Lahore.

Having won the tournament opener against Nepal by 238 runs, Pakistan booked their place in the Super Fours despite the washout in the India game. Pakistan had probably a near-perfect game against Nepal as the batters scored 342 runs and the bowlers skittled them out for a paltry 104. Even though the pacers dominated the India match as well, the lack of penetration from the spinners was visible and hence the Men in Green might have made the solitary change looking at how Bangladesh played Afghanistan spinners at this very venue.

Bangladesh play spin well and to nullify that advantage, Pakistan have added one more pace option in the bowling attack and Shakib al Hasan and Co. will have to play really well to counter that threat.

Bangladesh unlike Pakistan got off to a poor start in the tournament, losing to Sri Lanka in their first game but came back really well to beat the Afghans by 89 runs and sealed a spot in the Super Fours which they missed out on last year.

Bangladesh will be buoyed by the performance of Mehidy Hasan with both bat and ball, however, an injury to the other centurion Najmul Hossain Shanto is a bit of a blow for them. But in good news, Bangladesh will welcome back star batter Litton Das, who is available for them now.

Pakistan playing XI for Bangladesh match: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

