Asia Cup 2023 live streaming: Where to watch for free, broadcasting channel in India and all details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Pakistan match is scheduled on September 2 in Asia Cup

ODI Asia Cup is set to return from today for the first time since 2018. India had defeated Bangladesh in the final then and Pakistan will lok horns against Nepal in the opening game of the tournament in Multan today. Team India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele. Nepal are playing in the competition for the first time and will be eager to make an impression in the matches against Pakistan and India. These three teams comprise Group A while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are part of Group B.

Going by the format, the top two teams from each group make it to the Super Fours stage from September 6. The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan will take place yet again on September 10 unless Nepal stuns one of the teams in the group stage. Also, the arch-rivals will once again come face to face in the final if both teams play according to their potential. If this happens, India and Pakistan will be playing in the Asia Cup final for the first time in history.

As far as the live telecast is concerned, Asia Cup 2023 will be on Star Sports network in India. Also, the live streaming of the tournament will be available on Disney + Hotstar. Perhaps, for the smartphone users, the live streaming will be available for free in India. Moreover, the regional channels of Star Sports will also telecast the Asia Cup matches live which will help the fans across the country connect with the sport.

Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

Broadcast Channel - Star Sports Network

Live Streaming - Dinsey + Hotstar (free for smartphone users)

Groups

Group A - Pakistan, India, Nepal

Group B - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan

Latest Cricket News