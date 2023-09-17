Asia Cup 2023 Final: ACC President Jay Shah announces whopping prize money for ground staff at Kandy, Colombo

Follow us on Image Source : @_FARIDKHAN X AND HOTSTAR Jay Shah presenting a cheque of USD 50000 to Sri Lanka's ground staff

The Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah gave a cheque of USD 50,000 to the pitch curators and the ground staff of the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy during the match presentation of the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 17.

Shah made the announcement on 'X' formerly Twitter and lavished praise on the ground staff of the two venues for displaying "unwavering commitment and hard work" during the course of the entire Asia Cup and making it an unforgettable spectacle.

"The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy.

Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action.

This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!" Shah captioned his post.

It wasn't only the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket that recognised the tireless commitment of the ground staff at the two venues. Player of the Match (POTM) in the final of the Asia Cup Mohammed Siraj also acknowledged their efforts and gave them the cash prize of USD 5000 that he got after winning the POTM award.

"I want to give this cash prize to the groundsmen. They deserve it. If they were not around, this tournament would not have been successful," said Siraj during the match presentation.

The ground staff at both venues produced painstaking efforts to keep the grounds match-ready during every encounter that was marred by rain. Persistent drizzle during some of the fixtures really tested the ground staff but they were relentless in terms of their efforts to put the covers on time every time rain halted play.

