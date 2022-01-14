Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Live Score Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 2 Live match Updates from Hobart

Live Score Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 2 Live match Updates from Hobart

Ashes Live Score Updates, Australia vs England 5th Test, Live Cricket Score Day 2: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Commentary, Latest Scorecard, Live Blog and Latest News from Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 2 from Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Hobart Published on: January 15, 2022 8:00 IST
Travis Head of Australia scores a century during day one of the Fifth Test in the Ashes series betwe
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Travis Head of Australia scores a century during day one of the Fifth Test in the Ashes series between Australia and England

Live Score Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 2 Live match Updates from Hobart

Day 1 Report

Head's century lifts Australia from 12-3 to 241-6 in Hobart

England were off to a flying start on the opening day of the fifth Test in Hobart but Travis Head's century spoiled the visitors' celebration. Derailing at 12/3, Head's ton guided Australia to reach 241-6 at stumps on a rain-hit first day. Head, who scored 152 in the opening test at Brisbane, counterpunched England’s early success with an aggressive 101 off 113 balls in the day-night test as Australia came back strongly after losing the toss. Cameron Green contributed an authoritative 74 and Marnus Labuschagne scored a rapid 44 before rain arrived around half an hour after tea and prevented further play.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News