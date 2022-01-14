Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Travis Head of Australia scores a century during day one of the Fifth Test in the Ashes series between Australia and England

Live Score Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 2 Live match Updates from Hobart

Day 1 Report

England were off to a flying start on the opening day of the fifth Test in Hobart but Travis Head's century spoiled the visitors' celebration. Derailing at 12/3, Head's ton guided Australia to reach 241-6 at stumps on a rain-hit first day. Head, who scored 152 in the opening test at Brisbane, counterpunched England’s early success with an aggressive 101 off 113 balls in the day-night test as Australia came back strongly after losing the toss. Cameron Green contributed an authoritative 74 and Marnus Labuschagne scored a rapid 44 before rain arrived around half an hour after tea and prevented further play.