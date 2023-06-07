Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali replaces Jack Leach in England's squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Moeen Ali set to return to Test cricket

England announced the return of Moeen Ali to Test cricket and his inclusion to their Ashes squad on Wednesday, June 7. Jack Leach's injury blow forced England to look out for a quality spin option and Moeen was being considered to replace the star spinner ahead of the first Test match against Australia in Birmingham starting on June 16.

The veteran spinner last played Test cricket in September 2021 at The Oval against India and also announced his retirement. He took a break from Test cricket to focus on white-ball cricket and went on to win the T20 World Cup 2022 and IPL 2023. Earlier on Monday, June 5, Moeen confirmed that the English management approached him regarding a return to Test cricket and he is also looking to help out his team in the Ashes.

On Wednesday, he further confirmed his return to Test cricket as he posted an Instagram story with his picture in England's Test jersey. Soon after the all-rounder's post, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also confirmed Moeen Ali's inclusion in their Ashes squad. Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, said that Moeen's vast experience will benefit the Three Lions in the Ashes and wished the team success in an official statement.

"We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket," Rob Key said. "Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again. His vast experience, along with his all-around ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign. We wish Mo and the rest of the squad well for the Ashes campaign."

England's updated squad for Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes (c), Joe Root, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali

