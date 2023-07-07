Ashes 2023: MCC sets up new rules and regulations after Lord's Long room incident involving Usman Khawaja

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New rules will come into place from second T20I between Australia and England women on Saturday (July 8).

MCC has set up new rules and regulations regarding Lord's Long room after the controversial incident during the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia. Australia were at the receiving end of hostile reception following Jonny Bairstow's stumping dismissal on the final day. When the players were returning to the dressing room via Long Room, a few members had something fiery to say to the cricketers with Usman Khawaja returning the favour as well.

The video of the incident went viral even as many criticised the behaviour of the members. MCC took a quick action on three of those members suspending them with immediate effect. The body has now come up with new rules in which stricter restrictions have been imposed with more space between the players and members.

MCC Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown condemned the incident and also said that the involved members brought shame to the entire Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). "The video footage captured on Sunday (including some which was taken in clear breach of our regulations) is there for all to see. The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC. Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game," he said.

Due to the drama that unfolded in the long room on the final day of Ashes Test match, the MCC has decided to distance players from members for the rest of the summer. One of the measures that will be taken is providing a wider space for players to walk through the Long Room with increased distance from the members. Moreover, the members will also be stopped being on the stairs when players come on and off the field during and after the breaks.

The new rules will be immediately imposed with the next match set to be played at the venue being the Women's Ashes. The second T20I match between Australia and England Women is set to take place on Saturday (July 8).

