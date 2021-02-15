Arjun Tendulkar slams 31-ball 77; takes three wickets in brilliant all-round show ahead of IPL Auction

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arjun Tendulkar shined for his side MIG Cricket Club with a brilliant all-round show, steering them to a 194-run win in a local tournament.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary former Indian batsman Sachin, stepped up for his side MIG Cricket Club during a local cricket tournament in Mumbai, slamming 77 off just 31 deliveries, and also taking three wickets to put on a brilliant all-round show.

MIG Cricket Club defeated Islam Gymkhana by 194 runs in the second round Group A match of Police Invitational Shield.

Tendulkar slammed five fours and eight sixes in a swashbuckling knock, which came days before the 2021 IPL Auction. The youngster, who made his debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month, will be making his maiden appearance at the IPL Auction, which is scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai.

Tendulkar's base price is set at Rs 20 lakh.

The left-handed batsman also hit five sixes off an over from Hashir Dafedar, as his side scored 385/7 in 45 overs, riding on the knocks of Tendulkar, Kevin D'Almeida (96) and Pragnesh Kandillewar (112).

With the ball, Tendulkar took three wickets as Islam Gymkhana were bowled out on 191 in 41.5 overs.

The Police Invitational Shield is the first cricket tournament being organized under the Mumbai Cricket Association in the city.