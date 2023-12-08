Alyssa Healy declares herself almost fit for much anticipated India Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy is very confident of regaining her fitness ahead of the much-anticipated Test match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia are scheduled to tour India for the one-off Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is in December-January. The visitors will miss their former skipper Meg Lanning who announced retirement from international cricket recently.

Cricket Australia is set to name Alyssa Healy as their captain across all formats soon even as she is recovering from her finger injury. The wicketkeeper-batter has returned to training and has already declared herself fit for the Test match expressing her excitement to be part of the red-ball encounter. "I assume I'll be out there [for the Test], they're going to have to do a lot to stop me walking out there and catching the first delivery," she said at the Kayo Summer of Cricket launch on Friday (December 8).

"Everything's going really, really well. I started back in the nets the last week-and-a-half so I'm all on track to fly to India on Wednesday for a big series over there," Healy further said. The Australian contingent is set to leave for India next week on Wednesday (December 13) with the Test match scheduled to commence on December 21. "Obviously we leave on Wednesday so having some sort of clarity and assurance for the team before we fly out would be great. If it was me, it'd be unbelievably exciting. I feel like I've been warming the seat for 18 months for Meg to come back and obviously with Meg's news it was a bit of a shock.

"To go over to India and captain a multi-format series would be really exciting for whoever does get the job. If it's me, then you beauty!" Healy further said.

Latest Cricket News