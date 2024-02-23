Akash Deep gets Test cap from Rahul Dravid as India make one change for 4th Test against England

Friday, February 23, 2024
     
Akash Deep represents Bengal in the Indian domestic circuit and plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is a right-arm speedster and has bagged 104 wickets in 30 first-class games.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 9:21 IST
Rahul Dravid hands Akash Deep his Test cap.
Image Source : BCCI Rahul Dravid hands Akash Deep his Test cap.

Team India have handed Test debut to Bengal's young pacer Akash Deep as they target series win in Ranchi. India's head coach Rahul Dravid handed the debut cap to the 27-year-old pacer from Bengal before the toss on day 1 of the fourth Test.

Akash Deep is replacing India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who has been rested for the 4th Test in Ranchi to manage his workload. Akash has quite an impressive first-class record as he has already claimed 104 wickets in 30 games at an average of 23.58.

The right-arm speedster has bagged seven four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls in his first-class career thus far.

India's playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

England's playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

More to follow.........

