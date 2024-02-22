AIFF president asks Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate match-fixing allegations in Delhi football league

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AIFF AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey discussing the matter with ACB chief Madhur Verma

Delhi football has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last few days ever since the video of team conceding suspicious own goals went viral. Following massive criticism and reactions, Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) released a statement confirming that the team, Ahbab FC has been suspended with immediate effect pending investigation. The incident had happened during the match between Ahbab FC and Rangers FC when the former side was leading 4-0 and ended up winning the match 4-2 after conceding last minute own goals.

Meanwhile, All India Football Federation Kalyan Chaubey has asked the Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate the match-fixing allegations pointing out there are a mammoth 11 such matches under suspicion at the moment. He has asked the ACB chief Madhur Verma to conduct an in-depth investigation into the matter and wants immediate action against the clubs suspected to be involved in fixing games.

AIFF, on its Twitter handle, also confirmed that DSA president Anuj Gupta will be formally filing a complaint regarding the matter. "AIFF President @kalyanchaubey held an hour long discussion with Joint Commissioner, Anti Corruption Bureau @IPSMadhurVerma before handing over the case to the investigative agency. Anuj Gupta DSA President will be filling formal complaint about the DPL match incident," the tweet from AIFF read.

Moreover, AIFF had also called for an emergency meeting soon after the DSA suspended Ahbab FC pending investigation for conceding suspicious own goals with president Kalyan Chaubey himself looking into the matter. AIFF had also served email notice to DSA asking details of the incident and the association was also asked to file an FIR immediately.