'Second child is on the way' - AB de Villiers reveals reason behind Virat Kohli's absence from England Tests

The former South African cricketer revealed that Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child soon on Saturday, February 3. Virat withdrew his name from the first two Test matches against England on January 22 due to personal reasons and now de Villiers confirmed the reason behind Kohli's absence.

Kohli's name was included in the initial squad for the first two matches of the five-match Test series against the Three Lions. But the star cricketer pulled out just three days before the opening match in Hyderabad. The BCCI had revealed that the player requested a rest due to personal reasons and also asked media and fans to 'refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons'.

The veteran batter also kept the fans guessing with no official statement on his late decision to miss the crucial series against England. On the other hand, the rumours of Anushka's pregnancy had already surfaced on social media but there was no confirmation or denial from the Bollywood actress.

De Villiers, who played with Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League, confirmed the reason behind the star Indian batter's absence and also supported Kohli's decision to prioritize his family.

"Yes, his second child is on the way," AB de Villiers said in his YouTube video. "It's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision."

However, this news might further delay Kohli's return for the remaining matches in this series. The third Test is scheduled at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 and the BCCI is yet to announce a squad for the remaining games.