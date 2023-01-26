AB de Villiers expresses concern to keep players inspired for all three formats

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AB de Villiers

Ab de Villiers feels it is becoming difficult to keep players "inspired" for all three formats of cricket amid the hectic schedule. According to the South Africa legend, cricket boards and cricketers should have honest communication over the latter's preferred choice of formats.

The 38-year-old, who shocked the cricketing world with his international retirement in 2018, said his playing career too could have been managed better. Three years later, he retired from all forms of cricket. He left the game to spend more time with family, something which has become a luxury for an all-format modern cricketer.

"That's a tough question," De Villiers told PTI when asked about the need for picking formats amid the relentless scheduling.

"Because I don't want to be the guy to just say give up a format or two. And once again, it's a global cricketing issue at the moment to keep the players inspired to play all formats of the game for their countries."

De Villiers believes the players' careers could be extended if they were clear about their ambitions across formats. He also expects the cricketing boards to clearly communicate to the players where they stand in their scheme of things.

"But I do think there's a room with the various boards around the world to pinpoint players, to have community discussions and communication early on in players’ careers, to understand what they want to achieve, first of all, and secondly, where they fit in with regards to the cricket in their own country to represent the country internationally.

"But also to be happy to play leagues around the world. And to gain experience, it's invaluable. We spoke about it earlier, players like SKY (Suryakumar), Dewald Brevis, and myself, the way we took our games to the next level, largely because of these leagues.

"So ultimately, that is what we want to achieve. If it's not achievable. And if there's a clear sign that a player is maybe a bit weak in one format, or is maybe not as inspired to achieve milestones to go a long way in one or two formats, then yes, but that communication needs to happen.

"And I think during my career communication could have been better from my side, but also from the Cricket South Africa side to make sure that we plan accordingly. So it comes down to communication," said 'Mr.360'.

"It is very difficult for the ICC and everyone to make sure that the scheduling benefits everyone. I honestly don't know what the answer is," said de Villiers.

