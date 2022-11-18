Aakash Chopra blasts Indian selectors; Questions IPL-based selections and Prithvi Shaw's absence

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, GETTY, PTI Aakash Chopra, Venkatesh Iyer and Prithvi Shaw (From the Left)

Aakash Chopra has come out all guns blazing against the Indian selectors and bashed them unabashedly about their selection tactics based on IPL performances and questioned the selection for not being in line with the team's attacking strategy.

He put out a series of tweets and started by pointing out selections based on IPL performances and then handing out a role completely different from the ones they played during the league.

"An example of picking players based on IPL performances & then asking them to perform a different role…and then drop them completely after failing in the IPL (while playing a different role). Meet Ventakesh Iyer. Opened for KKR. Got picked as a finisher…and then dropped!!!"

In the 2nd Tweet, Chopra questioned the fairness of it all and wrote, "Also, Indian selectors will have to take a call with regard to picking the IPL performers. All of them bat in the top 3 but for India, we want them to play a radically different role. How’s that fair?"

In his 3rd and final Tweet, Aakash questioned why was Prithvi Shaw left out of the squad even when the team desires to change the way they want to play in the Powerplay.

"The more you look at the current India squad for the New Zealand vs India series, the more you wonder why Prithvi Shaw isn’t a part of it. If you want to change the style of play in PP overs, this is THE opportunity to play the naturally destructive guy.," wrote Aakash.

Many experts and fans have called out the management and selection committee for the way they have handled their players. From Rishabh Pant's underutilisation to Chahal's complete absence from the playing 11, not many have been able to understand the tactics of the current regime.

It remains to be seen how the management and selectors respond to yet another ICC event exit and if things change.

