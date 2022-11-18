Young by age, not by experience: Hardik Pandya talks about youngsters in play vs New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI VVS Laxman (Left) & Hardik Pandya (Right)

Hardik Pandya, on Friday, said that the ongoing New Zealand tour is all about giving clarity and chances to the young players and allowing them to express themselves.

"These guys are young by age, but not by experience. They have played plenty of IPL and got a good amount of Internationals as well. I think the youngsters of today don't get intimidated by not having played too much cricket," said Pandya. The stand-in skipper added that if the team requires, he and other players can play different roles.

If the situation demands, I and the more experienced players will play different roles, but this tour is for the new guys to get more clarity, opportunities and a chance to express themselves," Hardik said after the first T20I was washed out here without a ball being bowled," Pandya said.

Talking about the World Cup heartbreak, Pandya said that he has left it behind. "The World Cup is done, I've left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can't go back and change things. We're now looking forward to this series."

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he has no doubt that each and every player as great quality as he has seen them all in IPL. " I've got no doubt they all will be big players for India, I've seen them all in the IPL. They've got great quality irrespective of the names they put out."

Williamson said the upcoming three-match ODI series against India will be a great opportunity for young Kiwi players to impress upon the selectors and stake a claim in next year's 50-over World Cup.

"Most teams gear up towards major events that are not too far away, and the ODI format will now be a great opportunity for guys to come in. I'm sure there will be plenty of opportunities for guys to shine. We'll have to wait and see what surfaces present us, and we need to adjust," he signed off.

In between all this, the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington got washed out. and the second T20I of will take place in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

(Inputs PTI)

