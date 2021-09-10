5th Test cancelled | No forfeiture, 'negotiations taking place' over future course: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 5th Test: No forfeiture, 'negotiations taking place' over future course: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

The vice-presidet of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajeev Shukla said on Friday that negotiations are taking place with the ECB to resolve the issues surrounding the cancellation of Manchester Test.

The fifth and final Test of the series between England and India was cancelled on Friday after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that India are unable to take the field, following COVID-19 cases inside the camp.

"After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," Shukla told ANI.

The BCCI vice-president also said that India have not forfeited the Test.

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," said Shukla.

When asked whether there is a possibility of playing the final Test on a later date, Shukla said, "Those negotiations are taking place."

The cancellation came after the visiting team was left on tenterhooks following physio Yogesh Parmar's positive COVID-19 test that led to concerns that the infection could spread during the match which was cancelled a couple of hours before toss.

The initial statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board categorically mentioned the word "forfeit" but that was later omitted from a revised media release.

As of now, India are 2-1 ahead and have not been officially declared winners simply because there could be a chance of the fifth Test being played during the window in July next year when the team visits for a six-match white-ball series.