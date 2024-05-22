5 Biggest upsets in T20I cricket history as Bangladesh go down to USA

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh went down to USA recently

Unlike ODIs and Tests, the T20 format gives a chance for the lower-ranked teams to upstage the stronger sides. A brilliant knock with the bat or a game-changing spell with the ball can turn things around in the shortest form of the game. Ever since its inception, the T20 Internationals have witnessed a lot of upsets over the years with the recent one being USA beating Bangladesh by five wickets chasing down 156 runs in the last-over thriller. On that note, let us have a look at top five upsets in T20I cricket:

1. Zimbabwe beat Australia in T20 World Cup 2007

T20 cricket was the newest entity for most of the teams and even the full strength Australia team comprising Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist among others found it tough to get going. Zimbabwe got the better of Australia in the group match played in Cape Town. After opting to bat first, the Ricky Ponting-led side could only muster 138 runs in their 20 overs with Elton Chigumbura picking up three wickets. Brendan Taylor played a crucial role in the chase for Zimbabwe as he smashed an unbeaten 60 off 45 balls. The match went down the wire in the final over but Zimbabwe kept their nerves to pull off a sensational win with five wickets in hand.

2. Netherlands beat England in T20 World Cup 2009

T20 World Cup 2009 got underway at Lord's in London and on the opening day itself, the fans witnessed an upset with the Netherlands beating England. It was a shocking result as the Dutch chased down 163 runs to win by four wickets in hand. Luke Wright was the top-scorer for England smashing 71 runs as he propelled his side to 162 runs in 20 overs. The Netherlands were reeling at 23/2 in the chase at one stage but Tom de Grooth played a vital hand for the side scoring 49 runs and in the last ball thriller, the Dutch kept their cool to upstage the England.

3. Hong Kong beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2014

It is amazing how all the upsets have happened only in T20 World Cups. Bangladesh were at the receiving end this time, at home, with Hong Kong stunning them in a group match played in Chattogram. After losing the toss, Bangladesh were skittled for just 108 runs in 16.3 overs with only four of their batters reaching double digits. Nadeem Ahmed was wrecker-in-chief picking four wickets for only 21 runs while Nizakhat Khan also picked three wickets. It wasn't an easy chase for Hong Kong either as even their four batters could cross the 10-run mark. But they kept their nerves in the last-over thriller and got over the line with two wickets and as many balls in hand.

4. Netherlands beat South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022

Literally, nobody saw this coming!! The kind of cricket South Africa were playing, they were the contenders to win the trophy. They just needed to beat the Dutch to qualify for semifinals but the Proteas 'choked' under pressure and were knocked out. After being invited to bat, the Netherlands batters' did well to post a fighting score of 158 runs in 20 overs in Adelaide. In response, each of top six South Africa batter got starts but none could go past 25 runs. The 16th over of the innings turned the game on its head with Roelof van der Merwe plucking a brilliant catch out of thin air to dismiss David Miller and from there on, Netherlands bossed the game to win eventually by 13 runs.

5. USA beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in bilateral series

Even though this result didn't come in T20 World Cup, a 19th ranked side beating a full-member nation is a huge thing in the format. USA, playing for the first time against Bangladesh, stunned them at home and in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. Batting first, Bangladesh could post 153 runs in 20 overs with Towhid Hridoy smashing 58 runs. In the chase, USA were reeling at 94/5 at one stage when Harmeet Singh and Corey Anderson joined hands. With 55 runs needed off last four overs, Bangladesh seemed to be taking an early lead in the series but Harmeet Singh had other ideas as he smashed 33 runs off just 13 balls while Anderson made sure to hang around scoring an unbeaten 34 off 25 balls as USA stunned Bangladesh.