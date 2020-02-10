With ODI series whitewash in sight, New Zealand look to inflict India's unwanted first in 14 years

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE New Zealand team looking for a whitewash against India

With one final game of three-game series slated to be played at the Bay Oval on Tuesday, New Zealand will be aiming for a whitewash having managed to already win the trophy with an unassailable 2-0 lead with wins in Hamilton and Auckland last week. But while the series whitewash will be their first against India, the Men in Blue will incur their unwanted first in 2006.

Having scripted terrific comeback in international cricket after a series of defeats post World Cup 2019 heartbreak, New Zealand defeated the formidable Indian side in the first two matches of the ODI series. They defeated India by four wickets in Hamilton and by 22 wickets in Auckland and now stand a win away from a whitewash in Mount Maunganui. It will be New Zealand's 15th ODI bilateral series whitewash in matches of three or more games, 12 of which came at home. Their last big whitewash was against Pakistan at home in 2017/18 series where they had won all five matches of the ODI contest.

For India on the other hand, it will be their first in the format since 2006, in bilateral series of three or more matches, when they lost 4-0 in South Africa. India were then under Rahul Dravid in the tour. Since then, India have never incurred a whitewash in ODIs under Dhoni and then under Virat Kohli. If inflicted with a 3-0 loss, it will be a first of its kind in an India-New Zealand rivalry contest.

India's unbeaten streak in international cricket in bilateral series have already been broke with a defeat in Auckland on Saturday. India managed 11 wins and one draw across formats since their 2-3 defeat against Australia at home in March 2019. The Men in Blue will be only hoping for a consolation win on Tuesday at the venue where they have won both the matches they have played so far.