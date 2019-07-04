Watch | Virat Kohli makes guest appearance on 'Chahal TV'

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Yuzvendra Chahal was interviewing KL Rahul, when Virat Kohli made a cameo appearance.

Virat Kohli was in a good mood when he made an impromptu appearance in Yuzvendra Chahal's fun-filled gig "Chahal TV" ahead of India's final group stage engagement with Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Kohli was seen engaging in light banter with Chahal who was interacting with opener K.L. Rahul in the video shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

"SPECIAL: @yuzi_chahal & @klrahul11 recap Edgbaston win as captain @imVkohli makes a special appearance on our latest episode of Chahal TV," read the tweet.

Kohli was in his element as he made funny gestures looking at the camera.

On Tuesday, India cruised into the semi-finals after beating Bangladesh by 28 runs in Birmingham. Rahul scored 77 in that game as India posted 314/9 batting first.

In reply, Bangladesh gave a good account of themselves but were eventually bowled out for 286.

India, placed second with 13 points from eight games, will now look to end their league assignment on a high with a win over Sri Lanka and hope to finish top of the pile if table-toppers Australia lose to South Africa.