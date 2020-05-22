Watch: David Warner dances on Akshay Kumar's 'Bala', asks Virat Kohli to join for 'duet'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVIDWARNER31 David Warner posted another TikTok video, where he could be seen shaking legs to Akshay Kumar's song 'Bala'. He also asked Indian captain Virat Kohli to join him for a duet.

Australia's David Warner has been significantly active on his social media profiles, as he keeps posting funny TikTok videos featuring him and his family. On Friday, he posted another video where he can be seen shaking legs on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's song, 'Bala'.

The cricket action is currently at a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus and players are taking it to social media to engage with fans through Q&As, interviews and video content.

Warner also made a special request to Indian captain Virat Kohli, after the latter commented on his video.

Watch:

Virat Kohli posted a series of laughing emoji on Warner's video, to which the Australian opener replied, "You're next bro come on man a duet. Your wife will set you up an account."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVIDWARNER31 Virat Kohli comments on David Warner's video.

The Indian captain, too, has been active on his social media profiles. He has been a part of live conversations with players like Kevin Pietersen, AB de Villiers, Tamim Iqbal and India's football team captain Sunil Chhetri. (ALSO READ: Virat Kohli drops insane workout video | Watch)

Virat has also been posting videos from his workout sessions, where he can be seen lifting heavy weights.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is currently in process of formulating guidelines for players to return to outdoor training activities after sport complexes were allowed to open under the fourth nationwide lockdown.

