Watch: Virat Kohli drops another insane workout video, shows extreme weightlifting skills

With nationwide lockdown in place to combat the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Indian cricketers are currently undergoing individual training routines. Indian captain Virat Kohli shared one such training video on his official Twitter profile.

In a video compilation, the Indian skipper could be seen lifting weights.

Virat shared a similar video on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. AB de Villiers seemingly displayed his awe on Virat's weightlifting skills, commenting a series of emoticons displaying praise for the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. Watch the video here.

The forced break has led to the Indian captain being significantly active on his social media profiles. (ALSO READ: Virat Kohli reveals what makes him more motivated while chasing)

Virat has conducted a number of live chat sessions with fellow teammates and international cricketers, including AB de Villiers, Kevin Pietersen and Tamim Iqbal.

Last week, Virat also had an Instagram Live chat with the captain of the Indian football team, Sunil Chhetri.

Other Indian cricketers, notably Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Suresh Raina have also been organising live sessions on their official social media profiles. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also started 'Kick it Off' challenge last week, and many former and current Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane took part in it. (ALSO READ: Virat Kohli unquestionably best at the moment: Ian Chappell)

Under the fourth lockdown, the sports complexes have been allowed to open with no spectators. While the BCCI is still under process to release guidelines for the players to resume outdoor training, it is highly unlikely that the Indian captain will begin his outdoor training sessions at present, as Mumbai (where Virat is based) is the worst-hit city with COVID-19 crisis.

