Earn it, don't demand it: Virat Kohli shares workout video amid lockdown

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared another workout video on his social media account where he is seen lifting weights.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kohli captioned it, "Earn it. Don't demand it."

Kohli has become a fitness idol for budding cricketers over the course of his career. However, during a recent Instagram chat with Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri, Kohli credited former Head Strength and Conditioning Coach of the India national cricket team, Shanker Basu, in being the biggest factor in his journey of fitness transformation.

"It was everything for me. But I would not take credit for this. Yes you put in the work, but someone has to give you the direction. For me the biggest factor, the biggest milestone from my career changing to a certain template from another template which is now is Mr. Shankar Basu. He was part of RCB then, and now he became the trainer of the Indian team. Everyone loved him. He was the one who back in 2015 told me that 'I am going to introduce you to lifting'. I was hesitant because I already had a back issue. But he assured me that my fitness would transform and that I have to trust him. And in cricket, it was totally new. at least for us. And I was left amazed by the results that came forward in the next three weeks.

"Then he told me what to eat and when. Then I started having a feel of it after three weeks, months. I could feel it inside and I started listening to my body a lot more. That is when I realised that because of my gene I have to work twice or thrice as much as a lanky athlete who can afford to have a cheat day," said Kohli.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, Kohli and his wife Anushka were spotted playing cricket at their Mumbai residence.

