Image Source : BCCI.TV Virat Kohli reveals what makes him more motivated while chasing

Team India captain Virat Kohli's chasing abilities are not hidden from anyone as he is often considered as the best in the business when it comes to hunting the target. In a Facebook live conversation with Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal, Kohli opened up on his mindset while chasing the targets.

Kohli said that if someone from opposition says something to him while chasing, he gets more motivated.

"When it comes to chasing targets, my mental state is simple -- if someone says something to me from the opposition side, then I get more motivated. When I was younger, I used to watch matches on television. If India did not end up winning the match while chasing targets, I used to think if I was there, I would have won the match," Kohli said. (Also Read: It's my responsibility to be at my best, not a favour to anyone: Virat Kohli)

Kohli also stated that he didn't feel any target is out of the radar as he thinks even 370/380 is achievable.

"Chasing is a situation where you know how many runs you have to score. For me winning is important. While chasing I think I can walk out not out. At that time I think I can make the team win. If the target is 370/380, I never feel like that it cannot be done," he added. (Also Read: Virat Kohli unquestionably best at the moment: Ian Chappell)

Kohli road to becoming the 'Chase Master' started in 2012 against Sri Lanka in Hobart. In a do or die match of the triangular series, India needed to chase down 321-run target inside 40 overs, to stay alive in the series. Kohli came out on top against Lasith Malinga and Co. and scored 133 in 86 balls and led India to a 7-wicket win in 36.4 overs. The astonishing innings is highly regarded as one of the best by Kohli. (Also Read: Kohli credits former Team India trainer Shanker Basu as 'biggest factor' in his fitness transformation)

The Indian skipper also talked about his approach in that big chase and what he discussed with Suresh Raina during the game.

"There was a game in Hobart against Sri Lanka, where we had to chase 330 odd in 40 overs to qualify for the finals. I discussed with Raina that we will set up the chase as if we are playing two T20 matches," Kohli said.

Kohli has scored 21 centuries while chasing in ODI cricket, which is the highest by any batsman. He is also the second in the list in the most centuries in ODIs list with Sachin Tendulkar on top with 49. While Kohli has slammed 43 tons in ODI cricket.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage