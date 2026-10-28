WPL 2027: Full squads of all five teams after mini auction

The WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2027 mini auction came to an end, and the five franchises brought home some brilliant players into their ranks ahead of the upcoming edition of the WPL. It is worth noting that UP Warriorz was the most active team in the auction, bringing home several star players, hoping to play some good cricket.

It is worth noting that Australia’s Sophie Molineux was the player who attracted the biggest sum at the auction, as UP Warriorz brought her for Rs 1.1 crore. Furthermore, star all-rounder Grace Harris also joined UP Warriorz as the side prepared a squad to be reckoned with ahead of the WPL 2027.

Notably, a total of 146 players were shortlisted for 27 slots in total, seven of which were reserved for overseas players. Furthermore, India’s G Kamilini and Sneh Rana also went to Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, respectively, and will hope to put in their best performances in the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought in Jess Jonassen and Chloe Tyron into their ranks. Furthermore, MI brought in the likes of Shweta Sehrawat and Akshita Bhagat.

Full squad of all five sides after WPL 2027 auction

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Natalie Sciver Brunt*, Nicola Carey*, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail*, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sanika Chalke, Shweta Sehrawat, Akshita Bhagat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Chloe Tryon*

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning*, Phoebe Litchfield*, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tara Norris*, Sophie Molineux*, Sneh Rana, Grace Harris*, Sushma Verma, Kathryn Bryce*, Manali Dakshini, Sahana Pawar, Asha Sobhana

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland*, Chinelle Henry*, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt*, Lucy Hamilton*, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Kiran Navgire, Kirstie Gordon*, Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan

Gujarat Giants: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham*, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth*, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine*, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia, G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast*, Samaira Raghav

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