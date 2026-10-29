Ben White announces retirement from representative cricket

Ireland leg spinner Ben White recently announced he will retire from representative cricket. At 28 years old, White made his debut for Ireland back in 2021 in Belfast against South Africa. His last appearance for Ireland came back in December 2025 against Bangladesh.

He also represented Ireland across three Test matches, all of which came in 2023. He has a total of 43 caps for Ireland, with 38 of those coming in T20I cricket for the side. Notably, he was also a part of Ireland for three T20 World Cups in 2021, 2024 and 2026, and he ends his international career with a total of 41 wickets to his name.

Announcing his retirement, Ben White came forward with a statement in which he thanked Ireland Cricket for providing him with the opportunities that helped him fulfil his childhood dream of representing his nation.

“I’d like to thank Cricket Ireland for giving me the opportunity to fulfil a childhood dream of representing my country and playing cricket at the highest level. Representing Ireland at three ICC T20 World Cups and playing Test cricket definitely wasn’t on the bingo card but It’s something I’ll always be incredibly proud of, and I’ll be forever grateful for the experiences and memories I’ve made along the way,” White said in a statement.

Gary Wilson opens up on Ben White’s decision to retire

With Ben White announcing his decision to retire from representative cricket, Ireland head coach Gary Wilson came forward and congratulated White for the career that he had with Ireland and wished him the best for his future.

“On these occasions, it’s always with mixed feelings that I respond to a retirement such as Ben’s. On one hand, I wish him well and congratulate him on a career into which he dedicated so much time and effort. But on the other hand, I know first-hand how much he put into pursuing his dream of playing for Ireland and am pleased that he achieved over 40 caps for his country and he will be missed around the group," Gary Wilson said.

“While he played all formats, Ben will be fondly remembered for his T20 cricket the most – his ability to extract bounce and bowl at great pace made him a handful – Making three T20 World Cup squads is testament to the esteem he was held in, and he should be proud of what he achieved over his career,” he added.

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