No government jobs for those taking part in 'violent regime change' protests: Uttar Pradesh tightens norms

The directive was issued by M Devaraj, Principal Secretary of the state’s Appointment Department. It also clarifies that candidates cannot be disqualified solely because of their political ideology or merely because an FIR has been registered against them or an investigation is pending.

Political ideology alone cannot be grounds for rejection

According to the order, no individual can be considered unsuitable for government employment merely based on their political beliefs.

However, people who belong to organisations whose stated objective is to change the existing social order through violent means may be considered ineligible for appointment to government service.

The order further states that participation in such activities after attaining the age of 21 and within three years preceding the date of verification may be treated as evidence that the individual remains actively involved in them, unless there is concrete, positive evidence of a change in their conduct during that period.

FIR or pending probe not automatic disqualification

The government clarified that merely registering a First Information Report (FIR) or having an investigation pending will not automatically render a candidate ineligible for appointment.

The decision indicates that character verification should not result in automatic rejection solely based on an ongoing criminal investigation.

Verification report within 30 days

Under the revised procedure, the police will be required to submit character verification reports within 30 days.

The measure is intended to establish a clear timeline for the verification process for candidates selected through direct recruitment across state government departments and other public institutions covered by the order.

The order also states that employees already working in government service will not be required to undergo the same character verification process afresh.

However, information about their conduct and service record may be obtained from their previous departments, wherever necessary.

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