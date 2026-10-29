Lockie Ferguson ruled out of last two T20Is against India, NZC name replacement ahead of fourth T20I

New Zealand and India are all set to take on each other in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. The two sides will take on each other at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash on October 30th, and ahead of the game, New Zealand has been hit with a major roadblock as star pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the last two T20Is of the series.

It is worth noting that Ferguson played the first two T20Is of the series, but due to experiencing pain in his right calf during the second T20I, and after scans revealed a low-grade tear, he is expected to take another week to recover, which rules him out for the remainder of the series.

NZC (New Zealand Cricket) took centre stage and announced that Matthew Fisher will be replacing Ferguson in the squad for the last two T20Is. Notably, Fisher joined the squad as an injury cover in Wellington. He was initially set to feature against India A.

Furthermore, the duo of Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson are also missing the T20I series due to niggles. The duo, whoever, are on track to be available for the upcoming five-game ODI series.

Rob Walter opened up on the injury situation with NZC

With the persistent injury problems, New Zealand head coach Rob Walter took centre stage and talked about how the management is gutted but opined that injuries is part and parcel of the game, and it is important to move forward and plan accordingly.

"We're gutted for Lockie and Matt, Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket, but it doesn't make it any easier when you have to miss games. Fortunately for Matt, he was already going to sit out on the rest of the T20Is with an eye to his big summer schedule, and we're hopeful he'll still play a key role in the ODIs,” Rob Walter was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"I know Lockie was fizzing to play in front of a sell-out home crowd at Eden Park tomorrow, but he's determined to be back for the ODIs,” he added.

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