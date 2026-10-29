Rijiju slams Naseeruddin Shah over 'dimagi Naxal' video, says 'extremely harmful to Indian democracy'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed Naseeruddin Shah over "dimagi Naxal" video, saying he is "extremely harmful" to Indian democracy. The actor earlier posted a video accusing the Centre of trying to destroy the education system. In a post on X on Wednesday, the minister for minority affairs said he used to respect Shah, but came to know of his "real character" very late. "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor.

I used to respect and like him. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal. I came to know about his real character very late. (His views are) extremely harmful to India's democracy," he added.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Shah comes out in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students who have been protesting for the restoration of their union and accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth". Shah was also wearing the 'Dimagi Naxal' pin that he showed to the camera. "I proudly declare that I am 'Dimagi Naxal'. I don't know what other nicknames the watchmen have given to people like me, anti-national, 'tukde tukde' gang, and I don't know what else," Shah said in Hindi.

The 76-year-old veteran film actor last week come out in support of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students who have staged an indefinite sit-in over violent incidents on the campus. "Adab, Namaskar. I am Naseeruddin Shah. After the BJP’s fraudulent victory in Bengal, it is now completely bent on revenge, especially against anyone who doesn’t share its ideology. Its latest victims are aspiring filmmakers studying at the Satyajit Ray Film Institute. They were issued show-cause notices for raising accountability. They were put under surveillance. They were threatened, and now they have been asked to vacate the hostel. This BJP is running a propaganda campaign in its favour, either intimidating or brainwashing future aspiring filmmakers. But I promise this won’t happen. These young people will reveal the truth about what kind of country and what condition we are in. I request all intelligent people to support the students of the Satyajit Ray Film Institute."

Shah's support came at a time when tensions had risen on the institute’s campus following a dispute between students and members of an organisation. The students questioned the incident on campus and the institute administration’s response. Discussions also focused on student safety, their demands and the institute’s responsibility in the matter.

-With PTI Inputs.

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