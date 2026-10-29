Tilak Varma opens up on India's chances to defeat NZ 5-0 in the ongoing T20I series

The Indian team is all set to take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series. The two sides are all set to meet each other at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash on October 30th, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the clash.

It is worth noting that the Indian team has already won the series, having emerged victorious in the first three games of the series, and the Men in Blue will look to put in another good performance as they take on the Black Caps in Auckland for the fourth T20I.

Ahead of the game, star India batter Tilak Varma took centre stage and talked about the Indian team’s chances of clinching the ongoing series 5-0 after a string of brilliant performances.

“We are thinking this is a great opportunity to achieve a clean sweep. The next goal is to win the upcoming match and give the Indian crowd a great chance to witness a 5–0 series win," Tilak Varma said in the pre-match press conference.

Tilak Varma reflected on the challenges faced by India

Furthermore, Tilak Varma talked about how many challenges the Men in Blue faced with the scheduling and travelling to New Zealand right after the conclusion of the West Indies series and how brilliantly the squad adapted to the conditions and has delivered results.

“It’s challenging. When you see a 3–0 lead, people think it’s straightforward, but as you said, it’s tough, especially with the time-zone differences. At this level, we cannot make excuses. We are at the highest level, and we need to set standards for the youngsters who look up to us," he said.

“I already had the power game; I have scored runs at number 3 as well. Now, especially batting at number 5 or 6, I think about going for a boundary off the very first ball only if it’s there to be hit. Otherwise, I focus on taking the game deep. I take a bit more time. Initially, I focus on singles and doubles, finding gaps for fours or two runs," Tilak Varma concluded.

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