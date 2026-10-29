Sudden rain, women crowding exit gate: Police reveal what led to Kolkata durga puja stampede that killed 19

Women attending a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata reportedly crowded the exit gate to protect their outfits and makeup from sudden rain, triggering a crush that killed 19 people, according to preliminary findings cited by a police officer on Thursday.

The stampede occurred around 7.30 pm on October 17 at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, where the sudden downpour led to a surge of visitors near the exit gate. As several women hesitated to leave the pandal for fear of ruining their attire and makeup, the growing congestion resulted in jostling, causing people to stumble over one another, the officer told PTI.

The first person fell approximately 11 feet from the exit gate, the officer said.

The Kolkata Police investigation is now focusing on possible lapses in crowd management, the adequacy of women volunteers and police personnel, and delays in communication between the agencies responsible for security and crowd control.

Investigators are examining whether the administration received timely information about the congestion near the exit and the situation inside the pandal, and whether any delay in coordination affected the emergency response.

Police are also scrutinising the deployment and response of the security agency hired by the puja organisers. The agency had portable Manpack radio communication equipment, and investigators are checking where its personnel were stationed, whether they were alerted to the crowd surge and what action they took.

Manpack radios are portable, backpack-mounted communication systems commonly used by military personnel, tactical units and emergency services.

Police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident. Two of them are accused of creating panic by announcing that a section of the crowded pandal was collapsing. Investigators may approach a court for permission to collect their voice samples.

The artist who designed the pandal has also been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Bengal to give government jobs to victims' kin

The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide government jobs to the next of kin of those killed in the stampede, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting chaired by him, Adhikari said eligible family members seeking employment would be directly recruited as permanent Group D employees in the state government.

"The cabinet today approved the grant of government jobs to the next of kin of the Chorbagan stampede victims. Family members interested in employment will be directly recruited as permanent Group D staffers," he said.

However, the chief minister clarified that the state government could not offer jobs to the families of two victims from Bihar because they did not possess West Bengal domicile certificates.

He added that the families would nevertheless receive compensation of Rs 25 lakh each.

"Our minister Umesh Rai will soon visit their homes in Bihar and hand over the cheques," Adhikari said.

With PTI inputs

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