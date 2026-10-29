Steve Smith cleared by Cricket Australia of any injury, set to play in first New Zealand Test

In a major boost for Australia, veteran batter Steve Smith is expected to be fit for the first Test of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. It is interesting to note that Australia is slated to take on New Zealand across four Test matches starting in December 2026.

Recently, Steve Smith was ruled out of the third Test of the ongoing series between Australia and South Africa after he was battling a sore neck for several days. It is worth noting that subsequent scans revealed that Smith sustained an injury to a cervical facet joint, which helps ​stabilise movement in ‌the neck.

Cricket Australia took centre stage and released a statement in which the board revealed that Steve Smith will continue to undergo rehabilitation, and the veteran batter is expected to make a full return for the Test series against New Zealand.

“Steve will continue to receive treatment and rehabilitation, with a full return to availability ‌anticipated for the upcoming home ​test series against New Zealand,” Cricket Australia said ⁠in a statement.

Australia look to put in a good show against South Africa

Speaking of the Australian team, the side is currently taking on South Africa in the third Test. The clash began with the Proteas coming in to bat first, and the hosts posted a total of 329 runs in the first innings of the game. Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman scored 78 and 95 runs, respectively.

David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, and Marco Jansen scored 50, 42, and 52 runs, respectively. Coming out to bat, Australia opened their innings with Matt Renshaw and Travis Head amassing 74 and 41 runs, respectively, with Josh Inglis going unbeaten on a score of 85 runs.

Day 2 of the clash ended with Australia on a score of 330 runs with the loss of four wickets, with the visitors leading the proceedings by one run. With Day 3 approaching, it could be interesting to see how Australia takes on the third day, and the side will hope to put in a good showing as Australia takes on the Proteas.

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