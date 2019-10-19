Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Waqar Younis invites Pakistan bowlers for special camp ahead of Australia tour

With an eye on the upcoming Australia tour, Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis has invited 15 bowlers, including two spinners, to attend a special weekend camp.

"The national selection committee has invited 15 high-performing bowlers from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the ongoing National T20 Cup as well as fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi for the weekend camp," said a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB further stated that the purpose of the camp, which will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium, is to provide the selectors better insight on the fitness and form of the bowlers that can further assist them while picking the T20I and Test sides.

"It will also give the bowlers an opportunity to understand their shortcomings and ways to improve their skills in the upcoming domestic matches."

"As the National T20 Cup has a two-day break, we thought of utilising this time by holding bowlers camp in Lahore with multiple objectives. But, this does not mean that the selectors have limited their selection options to these 11 bowlers. The selectors have an open mind and bowlers who are best suited to the formats and conditions on the upcoming tour will be selected."

Chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, and Test captain Azhar Ali will also monitor the camp.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is each against Australia (November 3, 5 and 8), which will be followed by two Tests in Brisbane (November 21-25) and Adelaide (November 29-December 3(d/n)).

The T20I and Test squads for the Australia tour will be announced on Monday.