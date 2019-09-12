Virat Kohli's post on Twitter triggers speculations on MS Dhoni's retirement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli shared a picture with MS Dhoni from 2016 T20 World Cup earlier today and the Twitterati has since been speculating the former Indian captain's future with Team India.

It doesn't take long on the internet for the speculations to run amok. This is precisely what happened when Virat Kohli posted a throwback picture to 2016 T20 World Cup earlier today with MS Dhoni.

The picture showed him on his knees, as he celebrated after Dhoni hit the winning runs in the group game against Australia.

The caption read, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni."

Twitter, however, began to read between the lines as soon as the tweet was posted, and so began speculations over the inevitable - MS Dhoni's retirement.

Dhoni's retirement has been subject to significant reportage and speculations ever since the end of the 2019 World Cup. It was earlier reported that Dhoni would hang up his boots after the global tournament, but there has been no official word from the wicketkeeper-batsman over his future yet.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's tweet:

MS Dhoni announced retirement I guess personally to Kohli on phone. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2019

Ah #Dhoni trending, Kohli remembering a match out of the blue, a match that took place on 27th March 2016. No rhyme or reason to bring it up now.



Looks like the time has come. #Thala — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 12, 2019

Don't think MS Dhoni will return to international cricket and we may not see him play for India again. Will be disappointing for fans but not shocking since the Dhoni we know hardly runs for glare and limelight , even in retirement , I expect him to smile and wrap things up. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) September 12, 2019

Not sure this tweet is insider info for his retirement plans. #Dhoni https://t.co/TRaSsgy1dq — Mohit Srivastava (@MS_MohitSri) September 12, 2019

Looks out of no where Kohli remembering a certain match where dhoni was playing along with him. Today is no special an occasion or a reason to bring it up. Very surprising? Wonder if the time is near OR is it a different way to build up the hype around retirement #MSD — Arjun Mody 🇮🇳 (@arjunmody01) September 12, 2019

Don't write off #Dhoni like this... He deserves much more than what is happening right now @BCCI https://t.co/cuFIdbAgYb — Nishant Sinha (@NishantSinha29) September 12, 2019

Some even decided that Dhoni will announce his retirement today itself.

The legend is departing from ODI today #Dhoni You will be missed badly 🙏 Thank you for your contribution to Indian Cricket.#MSDhoni #dhoniinbillionhearts pic.twitter.com/nSYqQrGUDv — Manish Kohli™ (@Manishkohli22) September 12, 2019

The legend is departing from ODI today #Dhoni You will be missed badly 🙏 Thank you for your contribution to Indian Cricket.#MSDhoni #dhoniinbillionhearts — Amroz Khan ✪ (@amrozkhann) September 12, 2019

