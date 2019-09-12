Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
Virat Kohli's post on Twitter triggers speculations on MS Dhoni's retirement

Virat Kohli shared a picture with MS Dhoni from 2016 T20 World Cup earlier today and the Twitterati has since been speculating the former Indian captain's future with Team India. 

September 12, 2019
It doesn't take long on the internet for the speculations to run amok. This is precisely what happened when Virat Kohli posted a throwback picture to 2016 T20 World Cup earlier today with MS Dhoni.

The picture showed him on his knees, as he celebrated after Dhoni hit the winning runs in the group game against Australia.

The caption read, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni."

Twitter, however, began to read between the lines as soon as the tweet was posted, and so began speculations over the inevitable - MS Dhoni's retirement.

Dhoni's retirement has been subject to significant reportage and speculations ever since the end of the 2019 World Cup. It was earlier reported that Dhoni would hang up his boots after the global tournament, but there has been no official word from the wicketkeeper-batsman over his future yet.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's tweet:

Some even decided that Dhoni will announce his retirement today itself.

But, don't worry. Because until it's official.. 

