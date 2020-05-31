Virat Kohli recalls when MS Dhoni ‘wasn’t happy’ with him, Rohit Sharma during 2012 Asia Cup match vs Pakistan

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday recalled the incident when former skipper MS Dhoni was left a little angry with him and Rohit Sharma for a fielding error during the 2012 Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

During an Instagram chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli said that Dhoni was miffed after he and Rohit conceded three crucial runs.

“It was very funny and I remember MS wasn’t too happy about it. Pakistan I think had posted 329 and they had some very big partnerships in the beginning. At that time we (he and Rohit) sort of messed up, it was supposed to be a single but we gave away three runs,” Kohli told Ashwin.

“I remember Irfan (Pathan) running after the ball and throwing it back to MS and MS was like how can these two guys just collide and give away three runs. The bowler was you (Ashwin). I remember Umar Akmal played it like that, I was at deep mid-wicket and Rohit was at deep square-leg.

"I came in, Rohit was also going for the ball and the side of my head hit Rohit’s shoulder. I don’t think it was that serious, it was just the heat of the moment when we went for the ball and like for five minutes couldn’t figure out what had happened,” he said.

Talking about the game, India successfully chased down 329 with Kohli smashing his career-best 183 off 148 deliveries. Rohit scored 68 off 83 while Sachin Tendulkar scored 52.

“Their bowling attack was quite potent. At the time they were a really challenging bowling attack because of the variations. There was Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul, Aizaz Cheema and there was Hafeez as well. For the first 20-25 overs, the conditions were clearly in their favour but I remember I was just happy batting next to paaji (Sachin Tendulkar),” Kohli said.

“It turned out to be his last ODI innings and he scored a 50 and we got a 100-run partnership so that was a memorable anecdote for me,” Kohli said.

