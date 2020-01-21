Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Former Australia great picks the better batsman in all three forms

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are undoubtedly the top 2 batsmen of the modern generations and it's very difficult for anyone to pick between the two. Kohli, who is currently the top ranker in ICC rankings in both Test and ODI formats have proved his supremacy over his nemesis from time to time.

In a Question and Answers session on Twitter, former Australian great Dean Jones picked the best batsman among Kohli and Smith in all three forms of the game.

An Indian fan on Twitter asked Jones, "Deano...who's better? Kohli or Smith??!" To which the former Aussie replied: "All 3 forms of the game ... @imVkohli."

All 3 forms of the game ... @imVkohli https://t.co/OOrndNtwxQ — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) January 20, 2020

It didn't come as a shocker for anyone as the Kohli was the most prolific run-scorer in International cricket in the past decade - 20960, which is highest by any batsman in any decade.

Earlier, replying to a tweet which Smith is the finest all-format batsman, former England captain Michael Vaughan said: "Disagree ... Virat is the best all round ... !!"

Disagree ... Virat is the best all round ... !! https://t.co/zJPt7v8ewS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 20, 2020

Indian captain Kohli received the ICC 'Spirit of Cricket' award for his gesture towards Australia's Steve Smith during the 2019 World Cup. During the group match against Australia, Virat Kohli appealed to the crowd not to boo Steve Smith during the first innings, which drew appreciation for the Indian captain from fans and former cricketers. Smith, too, acknowledged the gesture on the field.