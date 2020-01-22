Image Source : AP Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's T20I record during New Zealand T20Is

Team India captain Virat Kohli could go past Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, satrting on January 24 in Auckland, which will incidentally be his first-ever T20I in New Zealand as well.

Kohli so far has scored 1,032 runs in 33 T20Is as captain at an average of 46.90 and strike rate of 143.73 and is fourth in the list of most runs scored by a captain in the shortest format of the game.

But, he could go third as early as the first T20I as he needs just 81 runs to go past Dhoni, who has 1,112 runs in T20Is and is second in the list. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis leads the chartes with 1273 runs in 40 innings while Kane Williamson comes third with Kane Williamson- 1083 runs in 39 innings. Overall, Kohli needs 242 runs to go past Faf and lead the list of most runs scored by a captain in T20Is.

Kohli already has hoards of records in T20Is with him becoming the fastest to reach 1000 runs in T20Is as captain and sixth overall during the recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka. Kohli is only the second Indian captain to do so. Not only that, he is also the leading run-getter in T20Is with 2,689 runs from 78 matches at an average of 52.72.

However, the challenge for Kohli and his men will not be easy as India have won only 3 of the 11 T20Is played in New Zealand. But, with World T20 preparations in full swing, the Kiwi challenge is set to be a good yardstick for India ahead of the competition in October-November in Australia.