Virat Kohli comes up with a hilarious reply as Kevin Pietersen tries to troll Indian captain

Image Source : GETTY Kevin Pietersen with Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli engaged in a social-media banter on Sunday with former England captain Kevin Pietersen after the 31-year-old shared his throwback picture on Instagram.

Pietersen asked the Indian captain to shave his beard after looking at his picture that was shared by Kohli. But instead, Kohli roasted his former RCB teammate.

"Shave your beard off!" KP posted. "Better than your TikTok videos," Kohli replied.

This isn't the first time that Kohli and Pietersen were involved in a banter concerning the former's beard. Earlier last month, Kohli had shared a video where he was seen trimming his beard.

"While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well-groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look," he captioned the video.

Pietersen immediately came up with a reply saying, "Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?"

