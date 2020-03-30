Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to PM & CM's Relief Fund in fight against coronavirus

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma pledged their support to Prime Minister and Chief Minister's Relief Funds in fight against COVID-19.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma pledged their support towards the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to aid the fight against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian skipper wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens."

Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 30, 2020

Virat Kohli joins former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia among others in the list of sportspersons who have made donations in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virat and Anushka have been significantly vocal in raising awareness about the pandemic on their official social media profiles.

There have been over 1,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the country so far.

The outbreak of the deadly virus has led to the postponement and cancellation of various sporting events around the country.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, is also suspended till April 15.