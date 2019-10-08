Umar Akmal equals unwanted record for most ducks in T20Is

Image Source : AP Pakistan's comeback man Umar Akmal had a poor outing yet again as he was dismissed for another duck against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20I series.

Umar Akmal's poor form continued in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan comeback man was dismissed on another duck, and has now joined Sri Lanka's former batsman Tilakratne Dilshan for an unwanted record.

Akmal has now equalled Dilshan for the most number of ducks (10) in T20Is. The Pakistan batsman had earlier gone past Shahid Afridi in the first T20I for the record. Akmal was dismissed on the first ball during the chase, and now holds the record for the most number of golden ducks in the shortest format of the game (6).

Pakistan faced a stunning defeat to Sri Lanka in the second match by 35 runs and have lost the series, as the visitors took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Pakistan side has been bowled out in consecutive matches in the same series for the first time in T20Is. This was Pakistan's third successive T20I series loss.

Ahmed Shehzad, who made his comeback in the national team alongside Umar Akmal in the series, failed to step up in the two games as well. He had scores of 4 and 13.

Pakistan had earlier won the ODI series 2-0, with the first game ending in a wash-out.